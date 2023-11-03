Storm Ciaran brought strong winds and rainfall to Axminster, England, on Thursday, November 2.

The UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain for the Axminster area on Thursday.

Fooatage here, shared to X by Rob Pearce, shows how Storm Ciaran left a lake-like landscape in Axminster, southern England, due to a river overflow, on Thursday, October 2.

Pearce, alongside the video, wrote: “Thanks to Storm Ciaran we have a nice new lake in Axminster.”

