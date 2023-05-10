NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WNCT) — The Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, Louisiana, recently named its newest penguin resident: an endangered African penguin dubbed Titan.

According to the aquarium, Titan hatched on February 10 and is the third chick from penguin parents Ocio and Hubig.

“He is growing fast and is already as big as Ocio, his father,” the aquarium said.

The Audubon Nature Institute said zookeepers offered up the name Titan for the water bird because “of the over 154 celestial bodies in our solar system, Titan, a moon of Saturn, is the only place besides Earth known to have liquids in the form of rivers, lakes and seas on its surface,” the aquarium said in a press release.

Video filmed by the aquarium on May 8 shows gray-feathered Titan in a small enclosure. The aquarium said Titan will join the rest of the colony once he learns to swim, and guests will be able to see him in person when the facility reopens on June 8 after extensive renovations.

Credit: Audubon Nature Institute via Storyful