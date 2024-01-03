The new year was welcomed with an elaborate performance featuring a singer inside a giant shoe in Key West, Florida.

This footage by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows drag performer Christopher Peterson perched atop an oversized red high-heel shoe shoe as it was lowered from the balcony of the Bourbon St. Pub in Key West.

Peterson assumed the starring role in the ceremony after succeeding “Sushi,” a veteran performer who hosted the event for 25 years, according to local reports.

Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful