NEW YORK (Storyful) — Organizers of New York’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration tested the event’s confetti drop in Times Square on December 29.

According to the Times Square Alliance, more than one ton of confetti is typically dropped at midnight during the celebration.

In preparation for the big drop officials held a test run on Friday, December 29.

Footage filmed by the Times Square Alliance shows staff throwing handfuls of the colorful paper across Broadway Plaza.