NEWCASTLE (WNCT) — A spectacular drone display was held above Newcastle United football club to celebrate the return of European football to the city after a 20-year-absence, the club said.

Footage posted by Ian Scott showed the drones creating a magpie in the night sky, and a player kicking a football. Newcastle are nicknamed the magpies because of their black and white kit.

Newcastle said the drone show last eight minutes and also featured “We’re back”.

Newcastle will play French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, October 4.

