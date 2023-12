A rescued male sea otter pup brought to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium from Alaska last month is “making great progress” in his new home, the facility said on December 15.

Video shows the “vocal” little otter getting weighed in at “11 pounds of pure fluff,” Shedd said.

“He still has lots of growing to do,” the aquarium said, adding that adult otters can reach around 75-100 pounds.

Credit: Shedd Aquarium via Storyful