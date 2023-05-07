NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCT) — Babies in the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee, got into the fan spirit for the Taylor Swift concerts in the area recently.

NICU nurses created 10 costumes for the little fans, each in honor of one of Swift’s albums. They even created an Ed Sheeran outfit, who is Taylor’s long-time friend and collaborator.

The hospital said, “Our NICU Babies are FEARLESS, and we are so thrilled they have A PLACE IN THIS WORLD!”

Video credit: CBS News