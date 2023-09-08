INGLEWOOD, C.A. (WNCT) — She might have been in the front row, but North West struggled to get the perfect photo taken of her and an on-stage Beyonce, video taken at the star’s concert in Inglewood on September 4 shows.

Footage recorded by @nas.archives shows the 10-year-old West ready to pose as Beyonce is performing Break My Soul. The only problem is that the singer is turned the other way.

When Beyonce does turn around, North is ready with a pose, but her mom, Kim Kardashian, is too busy chatting with Jay-Z to get the shot.

Page Six reported that several Kardashians, including North West and mom Kim, were at Beyonce’s concert on September 4.