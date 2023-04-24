The northern lights shimmered across Finland’s night sky in the early hours of Sunday, April 23, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observed severe geomagnetic storms.

Footage captured by Twitter user Samuli Vainionpaa, which he said was taken in Inkoo, Finland, shows the vibrant green and purple aurora.

“Pure magic”, Vainionpaa tweeted.

The NOAA said the geomagnetic storms were caused by a coronal mass ejection on Friday, rating the severity of the storms at G4.

Credit: Samuli Vainionpää via Storyful