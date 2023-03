GAYLORD, M.I. (WNCT) — The northern lights illuminated the sky above Gaylord, Michigan, in the early hours of Friday, March 24.

The National Weather Service office in Gaylord said the lights were visible in the area. It tweeted, “It was quite the #northernlights show last night. Keep sharing the best snaps you were able to get!”

This footage was published by Amy Mousseau, who said she filmed it in Gaylord at 3 am.

Credit: Amy Mousseau via Storyful