EDEN, U.T. (WNCT) — Residents in northern Utah woke to several inches of snow on Friday, March 24, as a winter storm headed toward the region, the National Weather Service warned.

This footage was captured by Barbie Sunderland, who said it was filmed in Eden on Friday morning.

A second band of heavier snow was forecast to move into the area on Friday afternoon, the NWS said.

Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful