California’s Oakland Zoo announced its first giraffe birth in 11 years on Friday, October 20, sharing video of the baby bonding with its mother.

The zoo said female calf Kendi was born to mother Kijiji on Thursday morning in their habitat. Kendi weighs approximately 150 lbs and is 6.5 ft tall. Her name means ‘loved one’ in Swahili, according to Oakland Zoo.

Giraffes have a gestational period of 14-16 months, the zoo said. Kendi and Kijiji will remain “behind the scenes” for two weeks in order to develop their relationship, the zoo said in a press release.

Giraffes are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful