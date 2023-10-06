ELK RESCUE: Police officers rescued a young bull elk that got its antlers caught in a tree swing in Tacoma, Washington. In the recently released body cam footage, an officer was knocked down before eventually cutting the elk free. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the officers “stepped up to the challenge” to attempt to save the animal, but many other wildlife incidents like this one often end with euthanizing the animal.
Officers free young elk caught in tree swing
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
