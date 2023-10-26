The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab celebrated light snow falling in Soda Springs, California, on Wednesday, October 25, posting on X: “Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff! Glad to see snow back at the lab!”

The lab is situated at one of the snowiest sites in the country, and last winter recorded more than 58 feet of accumulation.

Some of the higher altitude areas in northern California could see up to 8 inches of snow as a winter storm affects the northwestern US, the National Weather Service said.

This footage by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows light snow falling in Soda Springs.

Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful