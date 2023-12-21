An okapi calf took its first steps shortly after being born at Cincinnati Zoo on Monday, December 18, footage posted by zoo staff shows.

The calf was born to mother Kuvua after a 15-month gestation and looked “strong and healthy,” the zoo said. “Each okapi birth is significant for the conservation of this rare species,” they added.

Also called the forest giraffe, the okapi is native only to the Democratic Republic of Congo and listed as an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Footage posted on Tuesday shows the newborn calf walking on shaky legs.

