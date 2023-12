Spectacular drone footage captured a Christmas tree towering at 102 feet, which was on display for the third year in a row in Enid, Oklahoma.

Video by Mitchell E Ballard with Higher Image, LLC, shows the stunning artificial tree sparkling.

Project coordinator Nicole Winfield described it as “one of a kind,” with festival organizers saying it was “one of the world’s tallest Christmas trees.”

Credit: Higher Image, LLC via Storyful