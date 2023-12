The Oklahoma City Zoo recently announced the birth of six African painted dogs, a species that the zoo said has “seen its population plummet over the last decade.”

First-time mother Pele gave birth to the pups on November 5 and 6. The babies and their mom are “doing well spending time together with the pack,” the zoo said in a press release.

The birth of the endangered pups is “exciting news for wildlife conservationists,” the zoo said.

Credit: Oklahoma City Zoo via Storyful