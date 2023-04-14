Fatou, believed to be the oldest gorilla in the world, celebrated her 66th birthday at Zoo Berlin in Germany on Thursday (4/13). She feasted on fresh fruit, including berries, and a bouquet of salad and herbs as special birthday treats. The zoo said the gorilla needs “very soft food that she can chew well even without teeth” and she requires more care because of her record age.
Oldest gorilla in the world celebrates 66th birthday at zoo in Germany
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
