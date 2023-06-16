The National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings for parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, as a severe storm system threatened the region with rain, wind, hail, flooding, and potential tornadoes on June 16.

Courtlyn Collins said she took this video Friday morning from Gulf Shores, Alabama.

A severe thunderstorm warning, rip current statement, and flash flood warning were all in effect for Gulf Shores, per the NWS. Area residents were warned to brace for up to 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

Credit: Courtlyn Collins via Storyful