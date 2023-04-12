One-dollar hotdog night at the Philadelphia Phillies home game against the Miami Marlins devolved into a food fight on Tuesday, April 11, as hopes of a Phillies win started to fade.

Video shot by YouTuber The Philly Captain shows the evening’s progression, from fans debating the appropriate condiments for a hotdog to a mass food fight in the stands at Citizens Bank Park.

Local media reported the park recorded a sell-out crowd and exceptionally long lines for cheap hotdogs. By the end of the night, approximately 58,000 hotdogs had been sold, reports said.

The Marlins defeated the Phillies 8 runs to 4.

Credit: The Philly Captain via Storyful