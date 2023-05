SALT LAKE CITY, U.T. (WNCT) — Lightning forked over Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday evening, May 14, as the setting sun turned the sky a pink-orange hue.

This stunning footage from John Strate captures several flashes of lightning as storms were moving north over Salt Lake Valley and the Wasatch Mountains at around 8:30 pm.

Another onlooker caught video of lightning appearing to streak across a rainbow.

Credit: John Strate via Storyful