Two penguins at the Oregon Zoo in Portland got to hangout with their seal and otter neighbors as part of an enrichment walk around the zoo, video posted on July 31 shows.

The two Humboldt penguins, Nacho and Goat, occasionally get to go on walks as a form of exercise, a zoo representative said.

This footage shows Nacho and Goat interacting with the zoo’s harbor seals and sea otters.

Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful