Two orphaned black bear cub siblings rescued from the San Bernardino National Forest in California were reunited at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center recently.

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the cubs near their deceased mother, and brought one cub to the center July 4 and the other on July 7, the San Diego Humane Society said in a press release sent to Storyful.

Footage released by the San Diego Humane Society shows the first cub arriving on July 4 at the wildlife center in Ramona, California, and being reunited with its sibling a few days later. The cubs quickly re-bonded with each other at the wildlife center, the Humane Society said.

The wildlife center team plans to move the bears to a larger outdoor space and anticipates returning the cubs to their natural habitat early next year, the Humane Society said.

