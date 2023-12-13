A pair of orphaned black bear cubs found wandering in Alaska were welcomed to their new home at Oregon Zoo in Portland on December 8, footage shows.

The two bears were found separately and were too young to survive on their own, the zoo said in a press release. They received care at Anchorage Zoo before their journey to Portland.

Video shows Timber and Thorn, named after two local Portland soccer teams and in honor of their forest homes, exploring their new home.

Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area, said of the bears, “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful