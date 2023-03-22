SAN DIEGO, C.A. (WNCT) — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) helped rescue an osprey on Monday, March 20, who became trapped in fishing line, tethering her to her nest up on a light pole in San Diego, California.

The bird had first been spotted on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from SDHS.

“The Osprey made several desperate attempts to free herself so she could feed her three nestlings,” the statement read.

“Thanks to personnel provided by San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E), rescuers could reach the bird’s nest 40 feet above ground. At the direction of SDHS’ Project Wildlife Director Dr. Jon Enyart on the ground, crews were able to cut the bird free and bring her down to the ground.”

“Dr. Enyart immediately examined the Osprey on site, cut all the lines off the bird’s foot and gave an injection for hydration. Thankfully, the Osprey had only suffered some minor scrapes and swelling from being caught in the fishing line and was released within minutes…”

“The Osprey flew a lap around the baseball diamond, then promptly returned to her nestlings.”

Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful