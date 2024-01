BALTIMORE (Storyful) — An adorable pair of otters frolicked and wrestled in some freshly fallen snow at Maryland Zoo on January 15.

This footage, filmed by the zoo on Monday, shows the pair of otters writhing around on the ground, as snow falls in their enclosure in Baltimore.

A winter weather advisory was issued on Monday morning for the Baltimore area. It was upgraded to a winter storm warning on Monday night due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”