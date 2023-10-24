ANIMAL RESCUE: Police in Spain rescued over 400 animals, including mostly puppies and kittens, as part of a traffic ring bust in Barcelona recently. In footage released on Thursday (10/19), riot police officers were seen raiding houses, veterinary centers, and pet shops to save the animals. Police said 13 people were arrested on suspicion of animal abuse, fraud, money laundering, and falsification of documents for trafficking pets bought in Eastern European Union countries that were bred in illegal pet farms.