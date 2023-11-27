More than 80 people were arrested as protesters blocked a major coal port in Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), on Sunday, November 26, NSW Police said.

The protest, organized by Rising Tide, began on Saturday morning, with groups of demonstrators taking turns to block the Port’s shipping lane for 30 hours, aiming to prevent coal exports from leaving Newcastle.

In statement released on Sunday, the NSW police said they would allege in court that protesters entered the Port of Newcastle’s harbour channel after the 30-hour blockage had ended, “despite appropriate warnings and directions.”

“Subsequently, more than 80 persons were arrested and are currently being processed by police. No injuries were reported during the arrest phase,” the police said.

Footage released by Rising Tide shows what they described as the arrest of a 97-year-old man on Sunday, November 26, in the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales, alongside images of protesters blocking the harbour using different types of vessels.

