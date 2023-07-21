SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (WNCT) — A zoo in Sydney released footage and images on July 20 as it announced that a nine-month-old koala joey, named Parker, had emerged from its mother’s pouch.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome this adorable new addition to the WILD LIFE Sydney family,” said WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo koala keeper Chloe Richards.

“Parker is a symbol of hope for the future of koalas, whose populations have been significantly impacted by habitat loss and unprecedented changes in our climate, including the horrific 2019/2020 bushfires […] estimated to have killed 1 billion native animals.”

In a media release, the zoo said Parker had been hitting all of his milestones and weighed 1.24 kg.

The zoo said Australia’s wild koala population has been listed as endangered since February 2022.