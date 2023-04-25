In 2022, researchers led a study to teach 15 pet parrots, with the help of their caretakers, to video-call each other in an effort to enrich their lives and improve their socialization.

Professor Rebecca Kleinberger of Northeastern University; Dr Jennifer Cuhna of Northeastern University and Parrot Kindergarten; Professor Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas of Glasgow University; Megha Vemuri of MIT; and the Special Interest Group on Computer–Human Interaction developed a training program and ethical framework “based on parrot agency” for the birds to initiate video calls with each other.

In the abstract of their paper, titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together: Design and Evaluation of an Agency-Based Parrot-to-Parrot Video-Calling System for Interspecies Ethical Enrichment,” the researchers said:

“Over 20 million parrots are kept as pets in the US, often lacking appropriate stimuli to meet their high social, cognitive, and emotional needs. After reviewing bird perception and agency literature, we developed an approach to allow parrots to engage in video-calling other parrots. Following a pilot experiment and expert survey, we ran a three-month study with 18 pet birds to evaluate the potential value and usability of a parrot-parrot video-calling system. We assessed the system in terms of perception, agency, engagement, and overall perceived benefits. With 147 bird-triggered calls, our results show that 1) every bird used the system, 2) most birds exhibited high motivation and intentionality, and 3) all caretakers reported perceived benefits, some arguably life-transformative, such as learning to forage or even to fly by watching others. We report on individual insights and propose considerations regarding ethics and the potential of parrot video-calling for enrichment.”

Videos taken over the course of the project show the birds learning to ring a bell to indicate their desire to start a video call and selecting the other bird they wished to call by tapping a photo of that bird on a tablet screen.

The 15 birds requested a total of 147 calls. The calls lasted no more than five minutes and were stopped “at the first sign of bird disengagement,” including flying away, according to the study.

The researchers found that the more calls a parrot made, the more calls it would receive in turn from the other birds. On the calls the birds were observed preening, singing, and playing.

Credit: Various – see “source” tab via Storyful