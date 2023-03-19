CORK, IRELAND (WNCT) — Passengers at Cork Airport were greeted to a display of Irish dancing upon arrival to the Emerald Isle on St Patrick’s Day.

Footage recorded by Cork Airport shows students from the John Lonergan Academy of Dance performing in the arrivals hall on Friday morning, March 17.

Local media reported that the airport was expecting more than 43,000 passengers to pass through on St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Several musical performances were planned, the report added.

