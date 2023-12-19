A tourist aboard a flight arriving into Iceland’s Keflavik airport captured a bird’s-eye view of a volcanic eruption that began late on December 18.

The eruption activity was a short distance north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, which has been hit by hundreds of earthquakes in recent weeks.

Lava was coming from a four-kilometer-long fissure in the area, Iceland’s Met Office said, along a “dyke intrusion” of underground lava that formed in November in the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Credit: @gabo.torres.torres via Storyful