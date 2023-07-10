A team of researchers working off the coast of Costa Rica spotted a pelican eel that had “very recently eaten” while performing a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) dive on June 20.

Footage from the Schmidt Ocean Institute shows the eel with a large bulge near its front.

The institute said the eel, which they said had “VERY recently eaten”, was spotted during Dive 542 of ROV SuBastian at a depth of around 2,090 meters.

“Saccopharynx ampullaceus are also known as ‘pelican eels’ for the ability to expand their throat and stomach into a massive, balloon-like scoop to swallow up squid or swarm of shrimp,” the institute wrote.

“This is the first time we believe anyone has had an encounter so soon after a meal,” they added.

Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute via Storyful