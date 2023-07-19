Penguin Chicks Take First Swimming Lessons at London Zoo

Eleven Humboldt penguin chicks born earlier this year at London Zoo found their flippers in their first swim lesson, footage shared on July 17 shows.

The penguin chicks, which according to London Zoo are named Kermit, Ron Burgundy, Stella, Piggy, Ernest, Cricket, Tiki, Ping, Pong, Sean and Karen, hatched on the zoo’s Penguin Beach during April and May of this year.

Penguin chicks are unable to swim right away, according to London Zoo penguin keeper Jessica Rae, who explained that at six to 12 weeks old, fuzzy feathers are replaced with two layers of stiff, waterproof feathers – “perfect for swimming.”

Footage shows the chicks testing the water for the first time. “Some were splashing around in no time, while others took a little longer to take the plunge,” the zoo said.

“Each of the chicks will approach swimming at their own pace, just like humans who learn to crawl and walk at slightly different times,” Rae said. She added that adult Humboldt penguins can reach swimming speeds of 30 mph.

The penguin chicks will continue their training until they are strong enough to join the other 76 Humboldt penguins on Penguin Beach.

Humboldt penguins are classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful