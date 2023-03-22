PENNSYLVANIA (WNCT) — Two student athletes at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania were charged after footage showing them pushing a wheelchair down a set of stairs at a pub in Erie began circulating online, local news reported.

According to the local news reports, the students, identified as Carson Briere, 23, and Patrick Carrozzi, 21, are scheduled to be arraigned at a preliminary hearing on May 22 on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The footage circulating online shows the students gathered at the top of a staircase at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery before playing around with a wheelchair and pushing it down the set of stairs.

The wheelchair belonged to 22-year-old “Sydney Benes”, an Erie resident who lost both her legs in a car accident in 2021, Goerie reported.

Mercyhurst University’s athletics department said it had placed the men on “interim suspension” pending the outcome of an investigation.

Carson Briere’s father, the Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, said, “Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Carson Briere also apologized, saying: “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Credit: Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery via Storyful