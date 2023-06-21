BOOTHWYN, P.A. (WNCT) — A dad in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, got emotional reading a comic his son made of his meatball recipe for Father’s Day on June 18.

Video filmed by Jimmy Gaspero shows his father tearing up as he reads the comic he wrote, It’s Not Just a Meatball, from the anthology Comics From the Kitchen.

“Are you holding it together? Because I’m not,” a woman says in the video.

In a tweet in early June, Gaspero wrote that he planned to surprise his dad. “He’s the person that first got me into reading comics.”

