A crowd of protesters lit flares at the headquarters of France’s public transport operator on Wednesday, March 15, on the eighth day of strikes and demonstrations over proposed pension reforms.

Footage by politician Thomas Portes shows protesters chanting at the RATP’s Paris HQ, as one demonstrator holds a flare aloft.

According to Actu Paris, smoke bombs were set off during the protest. In other video from the scene, a loud bang can be heard.

Actu said protests were held in dozens of cities across the country against the reforms, which include raising the retirement age for most from 62 to 64.

Credit: Thomas Portes via Storyful