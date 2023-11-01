SPIDER-MAN RECORD: About 1,000 people dressed as the Marvel superhero Spider-Man gathered at a famous monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday (10/29). The event was planned as an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most people dressed as the character in the same place, which is currently held by Malaysia with 685 people. Notaries gathered names at the event and will submit them to the Guinness World Records.
People dress as Spider-Man in Argentina in attempt to break Guinness World Record
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
