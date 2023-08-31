BUNOL, SPAIN (WNCT) — People threw tons of tomatoes at each other as part of the annual “Tomatina” festival in Bunol, Spain, on Wednesday.
The festival originated amongst villagers spontaneously in 1945.
Video credit: CBS Newspath
by: Courtney Layton, CBS Newspath
