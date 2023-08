IDAHO (WNCT) — Meteors streaked across the sky over Idaho overnight into Sunday, August 13, as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak.

This footage was captured by Jordan Ragsdale, who said he filmed it from his home in Eagle on Saturday night into Sunday morning. “I captured about 600 meteors last night, this video was just some of the best ones,” Ragsdale said.

According to NASA, the annual meteor shower is considered “the best meteor shower of the year” due to the number that fall.