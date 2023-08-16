MAYFIELD, SCOTLAND (WNCT) — Police are treating as “wilful” a fire at a children’s play center in Mayfield, Scotland, on Saturday, August 12, according to a local report quoting a police statement.

This footage, recorded by a CCTV camera, showed a masked person lighting an object on fire and placing it through the letterbox of the building.

While placing the object, the masked person’s arms go on fire for a moment, before a large fireball engulfs the person. The person then walks away, no longer on fire.

Saltire Soccer Centre & Saltire Soft Play shared pictures of the aftermath of the fire and said: “We had some devastating vandalism last night, which means soft play will be closed for the next few days.”

Credit: Saltire Soccer Centre & Saltire Soft Play via Storyful