Jamran the sun bear had a paw-sitively perfect health check at Perth Zoo in Western Australia, the zoo said.

Footage released by Perth Zoo shows vets carrying out the bear’s health check under general anesthetic.

The zoo said vets checked Jamran’s body condition, dental health and joint mobility.

The animal had a few teeth removed alongside other dental care, but was deemed “healthy for his age”.

Jamran was brought to Perth Zoo in 2007 after being rescued from a restaurant where he was tied up and being kept for bear paw soup, the zoo said.

He now receives regular health checks to monitor injuries sustained during his time in captivity.

Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful