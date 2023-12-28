PERTH, Australia (Storyful) — Animals at the Perth Zoo in Western Australia got festive by tearing into holiday-themed decorations to get at treats hidden inside, footage by the zoo shows.

This footage by the Perth Zoo shows Goodfellow’s tree kangaroos, Asian small-clawed otters and pygmy marmosets tucking into the holiday treats.

“Enrichment is a great way for animals to utilize their natural instincts or practise problem-solving for a tasty reward,” a zoo representative told Storyful.

The treats enjoyed by the animals included pumpkin and beetroot candy canes, grapes, shredded coconut, and a seafood assortment including prawns and mussels.