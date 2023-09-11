Perth Zoo celebrated the birth of 13 numbat joeys at its breeding facility to mark National Threatened Species Day, on September 7.

The zoo released footage of the marsupials in their enclosure, and told Storyful that staff had been closely monitoring the new arrivals.

“Under the watchful eyes of our zookeepers and veterinary teams, these joeys are being given round-the-clock care to help them grow big and strong,” the zoo said.

The zoo estimated that fewer than 2,000 numbats remain in the wild, saying that “every individual born makes an important difference to the species.”

Perth Zoo is the only zoological institution in the world breeding numbats. The zoo has released 294 numbats into the wild since its breeding program was established in 1987.

Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful