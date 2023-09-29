Bryce Harper tossed his batting helmet to a fan at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia after being ejected from the Phillies’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates for arguing a called third strike with umpire Angel Hernandez on Thursday night.

The first baseman was tossed from the game in the bottom of the third inning on September 28 after Hernandez determined he’d gone around on a check swing and called him out on strikes.

Harper stormed over to Hernandez and argued on the field before he was ejected from the game. He threw hit batting helmet to a young a fan in the crowd before going into the dugout.

It was his fourth ejection this season.

Harper later defended his actions and complained about Hernandez’s call during an interview after the game.

“It’s every year, it’s the same story, the same thing,” he said.

The 62-year-old umpire has for years been criticized by players from across Major League Baseball for his calls.

The Phillies would go on to lose the game 3-2 against the Pirates.

Credit: @h34vyh1tt3r via Storyful