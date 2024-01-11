PORTLAND, OREGON (Storyful) — A man in Portland, Oregon, found an intact iPhone on the side of a road that he said belonged to a passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight which had to make an emergency landing on January 5 after losing part of its fuselage.

Sean Bates said he was walking down Barnes Road in Portland on Sunday, January 7, when he came across the phone. The phone was still on airplane mode and had a small piece of a charging cable still attached to its charging port, he said. Since it was unlocked, he was able to browse through the device and found an email with a baggage receipt from Alaska Airlines, photos of the phone posted to X by Bates.

Bates reported his finding to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which told him it was the second phone that had been found from the flight. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy thanked Bates on X and said she would get in touch to thank him again in person.

On Monday, January 8, the NTSB announced they had found the missing door plug that fell off the plane in the backyard of a Portland-based teacher.

Credit: Sean Bates via Storyful