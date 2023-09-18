A spectacular pink-hued sunset dazzled people across coastal New England on Friday, September 15, as the outer bands of Hurricane Lee began impacting parts of the region.

This footage was captured by Marcy McCreary in Siasconset, a town on the eastern shore of Nantucket in Massachusetts.

“It’s almost 7 o’clock, and the wind continues to pick up, but look at that absolutely beautiful sky tonight,” McCreary said as she filmed the video.

Just before 8pm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that tropical storm conditions were nearing southern New England. Coastal flooding and downed trees and power lines were possible, the NHC said.

Credit: Marcy McCreary via Storyful