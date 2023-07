PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WNCT) — Musician and Pittsburgh resident Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at the Pirates’ game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, July 17.

Justice delos Santos posted this video from PNC Park, quoting lyrics from Khalifa’s 2006 song Pittsburgh Sound.

The Pirates lost to the Guardians 11-0.

Credit: Justice delos Santos via Storyful