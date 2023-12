A rescued mountain lion cub enjoyed a playful spar with a chew toy in her enclosure at Oakland Zoo, footage from December 13 shows.

Mountain lion cub Maple arrived at Oakland Zoo in November along with her sister after the pair was found wandering through Burlingame by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They are the 25th and 26th mountain lions cared for by Oakland Zoo, the organization said.

Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful