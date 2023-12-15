A polar bear recently celebrated his 17th birthday with cold treats and his favorite toy at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

Video released by the Chicago Zoological Society shows Hudson the polar bear snacking on savory and sweet ice treats and pawing at a barrel, which the zoo says is “one of his favorite enrichment items.”

Hudson has been a “favorite of zoogoers” ever since he arrived at the Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago Zoological Society said.

Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful